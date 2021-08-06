Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

PFS stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,839 shares of company stock worth $727,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 877,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 243,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

