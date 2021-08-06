Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.38.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.