PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) Stock Price Up 10.5%

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile (OTC:PMDKY)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands.

