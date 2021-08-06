PTON Market Capitalization Reaches $417,444.73 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. PTON has a market cap of $417,444.73 and $178.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.37 or 0.00901864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00098008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00042792 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

