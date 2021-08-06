Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBYI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.98. 14,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $281.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

