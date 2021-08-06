Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.89

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.89 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.87). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 67.70 ($0.88), with a volume of 231,609 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purplebricks Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.29 million and a P/E ratio of 36.95.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.