Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE:LL opened at $20.18 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $585.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

