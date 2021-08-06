Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

