Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Lowered by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PKI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated a “na” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.64.

TSE PKI opened at C$40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

