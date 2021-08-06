Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Lowered by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.
TSE PKI opened at C$40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
