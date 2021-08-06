Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

