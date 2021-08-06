Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Reduced by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

