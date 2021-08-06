Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Limited Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIME. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Mimecast stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,845. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $214,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.