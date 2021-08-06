Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.23). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.28.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.