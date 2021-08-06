Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

