Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Issued By KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

