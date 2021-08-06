Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $397.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $399.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 107,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Waters by 29.9% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.