Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ChromaDex Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $593.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

