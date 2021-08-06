Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Issued By DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.