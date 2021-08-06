Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pharvaris Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Pharvaris stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $517.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

