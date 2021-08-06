Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RARE. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

RARE opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 217,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

