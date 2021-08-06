Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

ARCB stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

