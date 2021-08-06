Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,958,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

