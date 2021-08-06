Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

NYSE AVTR opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

