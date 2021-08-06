Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut by Analyst

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

FRG stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

