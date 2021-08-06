Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $79.90 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

