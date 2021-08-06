Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Decreased by Analyst

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $199.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $202.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

