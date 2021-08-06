Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Raised by SVB Leerink

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invitae in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.