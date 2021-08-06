Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $268.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,071. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,655,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

