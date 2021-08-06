Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,696 shares of company stock worth $1,157,813. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.