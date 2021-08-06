Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TU. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

TU stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TELUS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,837,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,960,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.