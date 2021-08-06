Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
TU stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TELUS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,837,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,960,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
