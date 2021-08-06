Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Timken in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The Timken has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

