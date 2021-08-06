Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Titan International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Titan International stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

