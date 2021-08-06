Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

BHC opened at C$32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$19.88 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.

In other news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total value of C$463,070.58.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

