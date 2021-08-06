Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GoodRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,518,938 shares valued at $53,841,143. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.