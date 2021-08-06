Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Welbilt, Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Welbilt in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE WBT opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.09 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
