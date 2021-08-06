Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Welbilt, Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Welbilt in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.09 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welbilt by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

