Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

