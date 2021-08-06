QASH Price Hits $0.0732 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $25.62 million and approximately $572,074.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00861424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00096787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042427 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

