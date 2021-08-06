Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO Sells $74,101.90 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64.

XM stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.90.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

