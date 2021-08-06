Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Position Decreased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quanterix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,540. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

