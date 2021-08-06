QuarkChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.11 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $125.24 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.08 or 0.00866031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00097445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00042500 BTC.

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

