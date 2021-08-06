Quarterhill’s (QTRH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.28. 247,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,462.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 227,700 shares of company stock valued at $551,623 in the last 90 days.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.