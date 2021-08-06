Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

