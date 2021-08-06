Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “
Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quhuo Company Profile
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
