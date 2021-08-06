Radix (EXRD) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $104.93 million and $1.34 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00862791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

