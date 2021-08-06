Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

