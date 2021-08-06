Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RAIFY stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

