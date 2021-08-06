Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $73,427,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,809,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.