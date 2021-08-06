Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rambus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Rambus stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 125,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.