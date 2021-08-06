Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

