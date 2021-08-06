Raven Protocol Trading 57.7% Higher Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $10,214.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00144888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.51 or 1.00582525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00809359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

