Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00008673 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $213.59 million and $9.46 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00114933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00144317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,973.72 or 1.00215687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.77 or 0.00799338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,430,842 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.